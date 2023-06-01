Turkish drone targets Sinjar, wounding two YBŞ fighters

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) issued a statement on Thursday citing a Turkish drone attack on a Sinjar Resistance Units (YBŞ) base in the Sinjar district.

A Turkish drone targeted the headquarters of YBŞ fighters in the center of Sinjar district at 15:20 PM, wounding two fighters, according to the statement.

Turkish drones have carried out several strikes on the Yezidi-majority region of Sinjar, often targeting YBŞ fighters.

On Tuesday, CTD announced that a Turkish drone targeted the headquarters of YBŞ fighters in the village of Chumu-Khalaf in the Sinjar district, killing three fighters.

Also on May 16, the headquarters of a PKK-affiliated group was allegedly attacked by Turkish drones, killing three fighters.

Previous airstrikes in Sinjar have been attributed to Turkey, leading to casualties including senior members of the PKK or the PKK-affiliated Sinjar YBŞ.

In 2020, Erbil and Baghdad reached an agreement, backed by the UN, to normalize security and administrative affairs in Sinjar.

The agreement, however, has yet to be implemented. The Kurdistan Region officials have repeatedly called on Baghdad to enforce the agreement.

According to the recent US State Department annual report on International Religious Freedom (IRF), the Yezidi people fear returning back to their homes in Sinjar because of continuing Turkish airstrikes against the PKK in the town.