Tensions rise as Iraqi Army arrests Kurdish farmers in Kirkuk

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - In Kirkuk, recent developments have reignited tensions between Kurdish farmers and imported Arab settlers, as two Kurdish farmers were reportedly arrested by the Iraqi army.

Kurdistan24 reporter Hemn Delo provided insights into the escalating situation, highlighting concerns of potential clashes between the two groups.

The incident unfolded in Sargaran, where imported Arab settlers surrounded a Kurdish household, prompting threats of retaliation from Kurdish farmers against the settlers' tents. Delo emphasized the increasing complexity of the situation, with fears of impending confrontations between the two communities.

Tensions first flared on May 8, 2024, in Sargaran and Palkana villages, with imported Arab settlers allegedly attempting to pressure Kurdish farmers and encroach upon their lands.

Despite initial tensions subsiding, underlying grievances remain, with Kurdish farmers accusing the Iraqi army of favoring the settlers and facilitating land occupation.

The Kurdish farmers, determined to protect their land, have sought assistance from Kurdish representatives, including Deputy Speaker of Parliament Shakhawan Abdullah, who pledged to address their concerns promptly.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Ismail, a representative of Sargaran farmers, condemned the actions of the imported Arabs, labeling them as acts of aggression aimed at perpetuating colonization and increasing pressure on Kurdish farmers.

In response to the escalating situation, the Iraqi army has imposed restrictions on Kurdish farmers, prohibiting harvesting activities in Sargaran and Parde villages for two weeks, allegedly under pressure from the imported Arab settlers.

Palkana village, on Thursday May 9, found itself embroiled in a simmering conflict as military forces converge amidst escalating tensions between Kurdish farmers and imported Arab settlers, prompting urgent calls for intervention to avert a potential crisis.

For seven years, Kurdish farmers have sounded the alarm over the deteriorating situation in Palkana, warning of the looming threat of violence.

Now, their worst fears have materialized, with the village teetering on the brink of eruption, its streets patrolled by an influx of military personnel.

Read More: Tensions escalate in Palkana as Kurdish farmers, Arab settlers clash

Deputy Speaker Abdullah reassured the farmers of swift action, promising to address the obstacles hindering their rights.

However, the plight of Kurdish farmers remains precarious as tensions persist in Kirkuk, underscoring the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to prevent further escalation of the conflict.