Training and Crisis Management Institute opens in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Training and Crisis Management Institute opened in Erbil on Sunday in the presence of senior government officials, according to a statement from the Erbil governorate.

Attendees included Minister of Interior of the Kurdistan Regional Government Rebar Ahmed, Governor of Erbil Omed Khoshnaw, Governor of Duhok Ali Tatar, and Governor of Sulaimani Haval Abubakir, the statement added.

Also present were Gerd Friedsam, the President of Bundesanstalt Technisches Hilfswerk (THW) – a federal civil protection organization of Germany – and Johann Saathoff, Parliamentary State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of the Interior of Germany, per the statement.

Srwa Rasul, the head of the Joint Crisis Coordination Center, told Kurdistan 24 that this institute provides emergency first-aid training.

“A variety of people participate in these centers for training, such as the Humanitarian Rapid Response Team, First Responder Team, and volunteers,” she said.

“A special vehicle has been designated for the center, accommodating 30 people. The vehicle can be used as a training hall to train people in remote areas on first aid," she added.