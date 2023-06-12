Security

Turkish drone targets motorcycle near Kobani

Reportedly three civilians were injured on Monday by a Turkish drone strike near Kobani.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A Turkish drone strike on Monday injured three civilians in Kobani (Photo: ANHA)
Syria Turkish drone strikes Kobani YPG Turkey

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Democratic Union Party (PYD) on Monday said that a Turkish drone targeted a motorcycle near the southern entrance of Kobani.

Also the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) confirmed a motorcycle was targeted near a gas station in Kobani.

The local Hawar News Agency (ANHA) reported that three civilians: Muhammad Bahjat Ayoub (25), Khabat Adham (28), and Alaa Abd al-Razzaq (22) were injured in the drone strike.

Turkey has carried out regular drone strikes in northern Syria and the Kurdistan Region.

Also on Saturday, a Turkish drone strike killed three Kurdish fighters near northern Aleppo.

SOHR said since the beginning of this year, Turkey has carried out 20 drone strikes, killing 26 people.

 

 

