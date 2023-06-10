Turkish drone kills three YPG fighters: YPG

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone on Saturday killed three fighters of the People's Protection Units (YPG) in the Shahba area of northern Aleppo.

The YPG Media Centre in a statement earlier today announced that a Turkish drone attacked their forces in the Ehdas district this afternoon at 4:45 p.m. and as a result, 3 of their fighters lost their lives and 2 other fighters were injured.

The YPG said in its statement that they will later release the identities of the killed fighters.

The Shahba area lies between Afrin and Aleppo and is under the control of the YPG.

Since the occupation of Afrin by the Turkish army and its allied armed groups in March 2018, around 150,000 Afrin residents have resettled in 5 camps and villages in the area.

Turkey has consistently conducted drone attacks on the YPG and its broader Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) coalition in northern Syria, considering them to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). However, the SDF has refuted any connections to the PKK.