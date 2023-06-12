PM Masrour Barzani, Jordanian health minister discuss medical cooperation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday discussed medical cooperation between Erbil and Amman with the Jordanian health minister in Erbil.

Barzani received Jordanian Minister of Health Firas Al Hawari and his accompanying delegation in the Kurdish capital, where they discussed the bilateral ties between the two nations, among other topics, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

The two officials’ main topic was “enhancing medical ties” and benefiting from Jordan’s “successful experience” in the medical field, according to the press release.

Al Hawari conveyed Jordanian King Abdulla II’s greetings to Barzani and reiterated the Arab country’s willingness for all cooperation with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the press release added.

The premier highlighted the “historical and special” relations between Jordan and Kurdistan Region, per the release.

He expressed his appreciation for Jordan’s ongoing support and its King Abdulla II for Kurdistan Region.

Barzani and Al-Hawari on Monday attended the first Jordan-Kurdistan Health Week and Forum in Erbil, where the Iraqi Minister of Health Saleh Al-Hasnawi also attended along with numerous local officials and foreign diplomats.

The health event was intended to cement the medical ties between the two sides, according to Kurdistan Region’s Minister of Health Saman Barzinji in his speech on Monday.