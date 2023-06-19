PM Barzani allocates $5.54 million to university and college students

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday approved the allocation of 7 billion and 250 million Iraqi dinars ($5.54 million) monthly for university and college students, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Department of Media and Information.

The fund is part of the KRG’s ninth cabinet to support education in the Kurdistan Region, the statement added.

Similarly to the 2022-2023 school year, part of the fund will be spent on student dormitories for the 2023-2024 school year on the budget of universities and colleges.

In 2022, the KRG established the Commission for Accreditation of Institutions and Curriculum of Education and Higher Education. This was to align the Region's education curriculum with international standards.

PM Barzani on several occasions has reiterated his government’s commitment to develop and modernize the education sector in the Region.

Last year, he announced the establishment of the Kurdistan Innovation Institution to harness Kurdish talent and innovation. The center will have a “scientific park” for innovators to conduct experiments in newly built laboratories.