Erbil court issues death sentence to university professors' killer

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An Erbil court on Thursday issued twin death sentences to the killer of two university professors in the capital a year ago, according to the judiciary and the victims' lawyer.

A dismissed student in late June last year gunned down Dr. Kawan Ismael, the dean of the law faculty at Salahaddin University-Erbil, and Dr. Idres Hamakhan of the university's engineering faculty. A staff member was also wounded.

The perpetrator was issued two death sentences for the killings and wounding of another staff, the lawyer of the victims' families announced on Thursday in a presser outside the court.

A source from the Kurdistan Region's Judicial Council confirmed the verdict to Kurdistan 24 on the condition of anonymity under regulations.

Following the completion of the appeal process, the legal decision will be signed off by President Nechirvan Barzani, the source explained.

However, the death sentence has been suspended in the Kurdistan Region, but courts still issue extreme punishment as they exist in the Iraqi legal texts.

The tragic incident withdrew widespread outcry from the public.

The Region's security forces arrested the perpetrator hours after he had committed the crime at the university's building and residence of one of the academics in 2022.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani described the incident as “heart-wrenching” while extending his condolences to the families of the professors.

Barzani later met with the victims' family members and vowed that justice would be served.

The government has tightened gun ownership restrictions in a bid to tackle gun violence in the Region. Barzani has previously ordered the closure of all firearms sale stores.