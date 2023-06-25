KDP, PUK politburos to meet on Monday

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan 24 has learned that the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) political bureaus will meet on Monday in Erbil.

The aim of the meeting is to discuss the parliamentary election, bilateral relations between KDP and PUK, as well as Erbil-Baghdad relations.

Following an initiative by KDP President Masoud Barzani calling for a national dialogue among all the parties in the region, top KDP and PUK delegations met on May 21 and discussed numerous issues, including the upcoming Kurdistan Region parliamentary election set for Nov. 18, 2023.

Recently, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, in which both sides agreed to hold parliamentary elections on time.

In recent months, tensions between the Region’s main partners in the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) ninth cabinet have centered around the administrative and financial management of Sulaimani, which is the PUK’s stronghold.

The tensions led to heated discussions between the two sides, thus leading the PUK team to pull out of KRG cabinet sessions for six months.

Following a meeting between PM Barzani and his Deputy Qubad Jalal Talabani from the PUK, tensions began to wane, leading to the party's return to cabinet sessions on Sunday.

The normalization of ties between the two sides has been widely welcomed by the Region's allies, including the US, UK, and the Netherlands.

