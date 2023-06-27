Religion

KDP President Masoud Barzani congratulates Muslims on Eid al-Adha

Barzani congratulated in particular the families of martyrs, the Peshmergas, and all the people of Kurdistan.  
Kurdistan Democratic Party President Masoud Barzani. (Photo: Designed by Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party President Masoud Barzani on Tuesday wished a happy holiday to all Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world for Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice), according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

“On this holy occasion, I ask God to bring blessings and safety to all the people of Kurdistan,” President Barzani said.

He hopes this holiday will bring more stability to the region and the world.

“Happy holidays and may everyone stay happy,” President Barzani concluded.

The Feast of Sacrifice marks the end of the annual Islamic pilgrimage, known as the Hajj, to the city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. The pilgrimage is considered a mandatory duty for all Muslims who are financially and physically able to carry out at least once in their lifetime.

The religious holiday is the second of two Islamic celebrations, the other being Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.

