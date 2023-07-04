PM Barzani awards top 12th-Grade student’s family with a new house

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday awarded a new house to the family of a top 12th-grade student in the Chamchamal District after it was revealed to the public that she had been able to get the highest grade while studying in an unsatiable study space.

The Ministry of Education on Monday announced that Ms. Taha earned a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 682 in the literary section across the Kurdistan Region, making her the top student in the non-scientific studies of 12th grade.

Kurdistan 24 on Tuesday showed the unfinished house's storeroom, where the top student studied for hours to get high grades. She has been praised for her achievement despite her family’s economic conditions.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani decided to award the student’s family with a new house in a show of support for her tireless efforts, Mosa Ahmed, the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) president, told Ms. Taha in a phone call.

Ahmed congratulated the top student on behalf of Barzani as well. The premier is also the President of the BCF Founding Board. He pledged to continue the support in the future.

She extended her gratitude to the BCF and Prime Minister Barzani for the award and the support they had given her.

The 12th-Grade final examination scores are the main determinants for student admissions into universities and colleges.

Beginning on June 3, over 117,000 students took part in the final exams in eight subjects across the Kurdistan Region this year.