US military confirms death of ISIS leader Usamah al-Muhajir

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On July 7, US Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted a strike in Syria that resulted in the death of Usamah al-Muhajir, an ISIS leader in eastern Syria, CENTCOM confirmed on Sunday.

“We have made it clear that we remain committed to the defeat of ISIS throughout the region,” said Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, commander of the US Central Command, said in a press release. “ISIS remains a threat, not only to the region but well beyond.”

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights earlier reported that the attack occurred on the road connecting the Turkish-controlled town of al-Bab with the village of Bazaa.

“There are no indications that any civilians were killed in this strike, and the coalition is assessing reports of a civilian injury,” CENTCOM said.

Moreover, CENTCOM said that the “strike on Friday was conducted by the same MQ-9s that had, earlier in the day, been harassed by Russian aircraft in an encounter that had lasted almost two hours.”

In the past, the US has killed several ISIS leaders in Turkish-controlled areas with drone strikes and air raids.