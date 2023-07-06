Russian military harass US drones during anti-ISIS mission in Syria: US military

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US military on Wednesday accused the Russian military of harassing US drones during an anti-ISIS mission.

“While three U.S. MQ-9 drones were conducting a mission against ISIS targets, three Russian fighter jets began harassing the drones,” US Air Force Lt. General Alexus Grynkewich, who heads CENTCOM’s Combined Forces Air Component, said in a statement.

“Against established norms and protocols, the Russian jets dropped multiple parachute flares in front of the drones, forcing our aircraft to conduct evasive maneuvers. Additionally, one Russian pilot positioned their aircraft in front of an MQ-9 and engaged afterburner, thereby reducing the operator’s ability to safely operate the aircraft.”

The US military said that “these events represent another example of unprofessional and unsafe actions by Russian air forces operating in Syria, which threaten the safety of both U.S. and Russian forces.”

Last month, the US deployed F-22 Raptors in Syria in response to ‘unprofessional’ and ‘unsafe’ behaviour by Russian aircraft operating in Syria.

“We urge Russian forces in Syria to cease this reckless behavior and adhere to the standards of behavior expected of a professional air force so we can resume our focus on the enduring defeat of ISIS,” Lt. General Alexus Grynkewich said.