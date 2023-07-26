UKH delegation discuss academic ties with US universities

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation of the University of Kurdistan-Hawler (UKH) has discussed fostering academic ties with the US universities in a bid to accelerate exchange programs between the two nations.

The delegation has so far held at least six meetings with the country’s academic institutions and officials to discuss enhancing the ties, Abdulsalam Madani, a member of the UKH Board of Governors, told Kurdistan 24’s Issa Chomani in Washington, DC on Wednesday.

The aim of the visit is to explore opportunities for exchange programs for both undergraduate programs as well as higher education, Madani said.

“No agreement or memorandum of understanding has so far been inked,” he said, adding discussions have focused on exchanging views and introducing proposals to strengthen the ties.

The US officials have “promised” to facilitate the admission of more Iraqi students in the cultural exchange programs, the Kurdish academic said. Fulbright, a US cultural exchange program, annually provides 14-15 seats to Iraqi students.

Founded in 2006, UKH is an English-speaking university based in Erbil. The institution currently has over 1,190 enrolled students.

It provides courses in business and management, political studies, computer science and engineering, and natural resource engineering.

Additional reporting by Kurdistan 24 reporter in US Issa Chomani