PM Barzani recommends paving projects for Zakho

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Several projects will be implemented in the Zakho Independent Administration at a cost of 21.9 billion dinars ($16.7 million), including paving several neighborhoods’ streets, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Department of Media and Information.

Gohdar Shekho, the supervisor of the Zakho Independent Administration, on Wednesday announced that all neighborhood streets in Zakho, especially the destitute neighborhoods, will be paved. The paving projects were conceived on the recommendation of Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

"Despite all the crises, the KRG continues to provide public service projects in the Zakho Independent Administration," Shekho added.

On May 24, PM Barzani approved the allocation of nearly 5 billion Iraqi dinars ($4 million) for the construction of an emergency hospital in the Batifa district of the Zakho independent administration.

Also on Sept. 27, 2022, Barzani laid the foundation stone for a number of infrastructure projects in Zakho.

