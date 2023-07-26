Economy

PM Barzani recommends paving projects for Zakho

"Despite all the crises, the KRG continues to provide public service projects in the Zakho Independent Administration," Shekho added.
author_image Kurdistan 24
An asphalt finisher paving roads in Zakho. (Photo: KRG)
An asphalt finisher paving roads in Zakho. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Masrour Barzani Zakho Independent Administration Gohdar Shekho paving roads

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Several projects will be implemented in the Zakho Independent Administration at a cost of 21.9 billion dinars ($16.7 million), including paving several neighborhoods’ streets, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Department of Media and Information.

Gohdar Shekho, the supervisor of the Zakho Independent Administration, on Wednesday announced that all neighborhood streets in Zakho, especially the destitute neighborhoods, will be paved. The paving projects were conceived on the recommendation of Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

"Despite all the crises, the KRG continues to provide public service projects in the Zakho Independent Administration," Shekho added.

On May 24, PM Barzani approved the allocation of nearly 5 billion Iraqi dinars ($4 million) for the construction of an emergency hospital in the Batifa district of the Zakho independent administration.

Read More: PM Barzani allocates more than 5 million IQD for constructing an emergency hospital in Zakho

Also on Sept. 27, 2022, Barzani laid the foundation stone for a number of infrastructure projects in Zakho.

Read More: PM Masrour Barzani lays foundation stone for infrastructure projects in Zakho

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive