PM Barzani allocates more than 5 million IQD for constructing an emergency hospital in Zakho

The funds will be allocated to the Ministry of Health budget, in an effort to improve public services as part of the ninth cabinet reform agenda. 
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has approved the allocation of nearly $4 million(5 billion Iraqi dinars) for the construction of an emergency hospital in the Batifa district of the Zakho independent administration, according to a statement from the KRG’s Department of Media and Information.

On March 7, PM Barzani inaugurated a pediatric health center—Dr. Sobhi Yaqoubi Hospital—in Erbil. This was part of the myAccount initiative. 

