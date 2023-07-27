Sinead O'Connor: A legacy of compassion for Kurdish refugees

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Irish media reported that Sinead O'Connor, the renowned pop singer who gained global fame in the 1990s, has passed away at the age of 56.

According to the BBC, her passing occurred at her residence in London, and the authorities have stated that her death is not regarded as suspicious.

In July 1991 she released My Special Child, a four-song EP, donating the revenues to the International Red Cross Kurdish Relief program.

Following the conclusion of the Gulf War in 1991, millions of Iraqi Kurds sought refuge at the Turkish and Iranian borders due to their fear that Saddam Hussein would employ chemical weapons against them. This apprehension arose as he suppressed their post-war Kurdish uprising.

After the Gulf War, she actively participated in The Simple Truth: A Concert for Kurdish Refugees, a five-hour telethon produced by Tony Hollingsworth of Tribute.

The telethon was broadcast in the USA, Australia, the Netherlands, and the UK with the aim of assisting the Red Cross in providing aid to Kurdish refugees.

May 12, 1991, Wembley – Sinéad O’Connor alongside @OfficialSting & Peter Gabriel led the “The Concert for Kurdish Relief”- a benefit event to help the Red Cross provide aid to Kurdish refugees during the Kurdish uprising against Saddam Husssein. RIP @SineadOConnor - A real one 🌹 pic.twitter.com/kCamWoCXvj — Raz Xaidan (@TheDarlingBeast) July 27, 2023

"She was incredibly outspoken and strong willed musician who used her voice for injustices and activism arguably more so than for her music. Sinéad Participated in ‘The Simple Truth: A Concert for Kurdish Refugees’," Raz Xaidan, a Kurdish creative and archivist, told Kurdistan 24.

"Sinéad also used her fame to break down negative stigmas on minorities in society, including refugees."

"This is why she backed supporting the Kurdish refugees stuck at borders back in 1991 and donated all royalties from her single to the fundraiser."