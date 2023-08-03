President Barzani vows unwavering commitment to rescue all kidnapped Yezidis

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani participated in the ninth-anniversary commemoration of the Yezidi genocide on Thursday in Erbil, organized by the Yezidi foundation Yazda, and emphasized the commitment to continuing these rescue efforts until all kidnapped Yezidis are brought to safety.

سه‌رۆك نێچيرڤان بارزانى: پێویستە چاره‌سه‌رى خێراى كرده‌يى بۆ دۆخى ئێزدييان هه‌بێتhttps://t.co/x2XEckD7K4 pic.twitter.com/hgEwFSu4ju — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) August 3, 2023

"I reiterate: As long as there is one Yezidi kidnapped left, this section of my office will remain and will continue to find and rescue the kidnapped," he said in his speech.

Read More: Rescued Yezidi girls reunited with family in Duhok

Barzani also recounted the tragic events of the Yezidi genocide carried out by ISIS in August 2014, where over 5,000 Yezidis were killed, including 400 people massacred in the village of Kojo.

He mentioned that 83 mass graves have been discovered, and 135,000 Yezidi refugees still reside in camps under challenging conditions, with another 189,000 scattered in the Kurdistan Region after displacement from Sinjar.

Additionally, 2,745 children were orphaned due to ISIS attacks, and many Yezidis were displaced to Europe and other countries, separated from their homeland and relatives.

He also added that regrettably, 1,244 kidnapped Yezidi girls, women, 1,402 men, and youth are still missing. On a positive note, efforts by the Kidnapped Yazidi Rescue Office have resulted in the rescue of 1,208 women, 339 men, and 2,023 children.

He also urged the Kurdistan Parliament, the government, and the political parties in Kurdistan and Iraq to hold a dedicated meeting to follow up on past decisions' implementation and swiftly find a practical solution to the Sinjar situation.

“It is imperative that the parliament and all factions in the Iraqi parliament and the federal government take practical steps to normalize the situation in Sinjar,” he emphasized.

Furthermore, Barzani emphasized that Baghdad should pay special attention to the services and reconstruction of Sinjar. He noted that implementing the October 2020 Sinjar agreement will pave the way for the return of the people of Sinjar and the region. However, to date, Baghdad has not fulfilled the agreement, hindering reconstruction efforts.

“In order for the people to live in peace in Sinjar and its surroundings, all the forces that are not from Sinjar must leave the area and the management and protection of Sinjar must be handed over to the people of Sinjar and a legal authority,” he concluded.

Thank you @IKRPresident Nechirvan Barzani for your support of the Yezidi people and for your leadership in advocating for justice and accountability for Yezidi survivors. Yezidis are an important part of the diverse fabric of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, and tolerance and mutual… https://t.co/nnGghAwMND — U.S. Consulate General Erbil (@USCGERBIL) August 3, 2023

The US Consulate General in a tweet thanked President Nechirvan Barzani for his support for Yezidi's and "for your leadership in advocating for justice and accountability for Yezidi survivors."

"Yezidis are an important part of the diverse fabric of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, and tolerance and mutual understanding will lead to a more peaceful, inclusive, and prosperous #IKR," the US Consulate General said.