KDP delegation to visit Baghdad, meet Coordination Framework parties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) delegation is visiting Baghdad on Sunday to meet with the Iraqi Coordination Framework parties to discuss a number of pressing issues, Kurdistan 24 has learned.

The delegation will discuss the process of implementing the current Iraqi government’s cabinet agenda, drafting an oil and gas bill as well as the budget law, an informed source told Kurdistan 24 on the condition of anonymity.

The delegation consists of the party’s top leadership office, including Fazil Mirany, Mahmood Mohammed, Pshtiwan Sadiq, and Fuad Hussein.

The visit comes as a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will be in Baghdad on Saturday to continue the talks with the Iraqi federal government on drafting the oil and gas bill, Viyan Sabri, a KDP member of the Iraqi parliament, told Kurdistan 24 on Saturday.

Formed last year, the current Iraqi cabinet headed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani is supported by the mainly Shiite parties plus with KDP and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) as part of a grouping called Coordination Framework.

KDP and KRG leadership have reiterated support for Al-Sudani’s government on several occasions.

Erbil and Baghdad are currently discussing the draft of an oil and gas law in order to regulate the country’s energy affairs within a legal framework, which Iraq has lacked.

The management of oil and gas has been a contentious issue between the two governments for more than a decade. In a legal dispute, Baghdad claimed victory against Ankara for allowing the Kurdistan Region to independently sell its oil, forcing a shutdown of the export since March 25.