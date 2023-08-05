PM Barzani will award Erbil club players following victory in Iraq Cup, says governor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has planned to honor and award Erbil Sports Club players if they win the Iraq Cup final against Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya in Baghdad on Saturday afternoon.

Erbil ST is set to face Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya in the final Iraq Cup match at Baghdad’s Al-Sha'ab International Stadium at 8:00 PM (local time), marking the first-ever match of a Kurdish team playing in the final.

Following his meeting with Prime Minister Barzani, Governor Khoshnaw said the premier is “very enthusiastic” about the match, which he will watch tonight.

“God willing, if Erbil achieves the championship, Barzani will award the players and there will be celebrations,” Khoshnaw said.

At least a hundred buses have been transporting Erbil fans to Baghdad since Friday. In a ceremony attended by local officials, the Erbil football team departed Erbil for Baghdad.

Those who cannot attend the match at the stadium will be able to watch the game on a big screen set at City Park in the capital’s center.

More than 5,000 fans of the Kurdish club are set to be present at the stadium, Kurdistan 24 has learned.

Erbil’s semi-final win has poured in widespread support for the team, including from Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) top officials.

Barzani has previously attended Erbil’s matches against Iraqi teams as part of the government’s efforts to support the Kurdish team.