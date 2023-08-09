SDF counterattacks, killing six Turkish-backed fighters in response to Turkish drone strike

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Media Centre of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in a statement on Wednesday said that they carried out a retaliation strike on Turkish-backed groups in northeastern Syria, in response to a Turkish drone attack that killed four SDF fighters earlier this month.

The SDF said that on August 7 they raided one of the positions of the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) in the village of Arisha, located between the Sere Kanye (Ras al-Ain) and Tal Tamr, killing six SNA fighters.

The SDF also published a video of the attack.

Moreover, one SDF fighter from the Tal Tamr Military Council was killed during the operation.

This comes amidst Turkey stepping up drone attacks, carrying out at least 30 drone attacks since the beginning of 2023, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said.

The SDF said the operation was a retaliation attack for four fighters who were killed by a Turkish drone attack on August 3.

SOHR also reported that Turkey continued to heavily shell villages in the countryside of Tal Tamr and Raqqa.

One woman and two children were reportedly killed in the countryside of Raqqa on Tuesday.