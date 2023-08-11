Amnesty calls on Iraq to reconsider decision to ban terms 'homosexuality' and ‘gender’

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Amnesty International on Wednesday called on Iraq to reconsider its decision to prohibit the media from using the terms 'homosexuality' and ‘gender.

The Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CMC) issued a directive that media outlets must replace the term “homosexuality” with “sexual deviance” in their published and broadcast language. Moreover, the term gender was also banned.

Reuters reported the decision still needs final approval.

“The directive from Iraq’s official media regulator is the latest in a series of attacks on freedom of expression under the guise of respect for “public morals”,” Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa Aya Majzoub said.

“The CMC’s ban of the word “homosexuality” and insistence that media use “sexual deviance” instead is a dangerous move that can fuel discrimination and violent attacks against members of the LGBTI community,” she added.

Moreover, she said Iraq’s “ban and demonization of the word “gender” demonstrates a callous disregard for combatting gender-based violence at a time when civil society has been reporting an increase in crimes against women and girls, amid widespread impunity.”

Amnesty International also said political parties in Iraq have “increasingly criticized LGBTI rights, frequently burning rainbow flags and making outlandish claims blaming homosexuality for the spread of disease.”

At rallies against the burning of the Quran in Sweden in June, followers of Muqtada al-Sadr, burned Swedish flags and rainbow LGBTQ+ (gay pride) flags.

In 2020, the Iraqi foreign ministry condemned foreign embassies for offending what it called the country’s “norms and values” by hoisting the rainbow flag, also termed the LGBTQ+ flag.

Amnesty also said that between January and June of this year, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior led a campaign to crack down on “indecent content” online, prosecuting at least 20 individuals over the peaceful exercise of their right to freedom of expression using vague public morality laws.

On 18 July Amnesty International raised concerns regarding the government’s re-introduction of two draft laws to Parliament which, if passed, would severely curtail the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly in Iraq.