New measures to limit freedom of expression in Iraq worrisome: UN Iraq envoy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, at a Chatham House conference on Iraq on Monday expressed worries over a number of measures taken by Iraqi institutions to limit freedom of expression.

“That, unfortunately, is part of a broader pattern, I would say, and certainly in recent months, we have seen a number of measures taken by different institutions in Iraq … that could potentially limit freedom of expression,” she said,

She referenced a draft bill that could curb freedom of expression that was previously tabled and rejected in 2011, "is under discussion once again in the Council of Representatives, antagonizing many people in Iraq. She described this and other similar measures as “worrisome development.”

Moreover, she referenced a platform that the Ministry of Interior had created to receive public complaints about online content.

She explained that restrictive regulations are being discussed at the Communication and Media Commission, and there is “an increase in hostile language” towards the LGBT community and issues such as international support for women's empowerment.

“So, you know, such steps or such developments when taken together as a whole are concerning,” she said.

“We need to monitor this closely to determine if it's a shift towards institutionalized restrictions on freedom of expression and civic space. This is something I’m concerned about.”

The Iraqi interior ministry started a campaign in January to combat "decadent content" that violates Iraqi "morals and traditions" on social media sites like YouTube and TikTok. As a result, a number of social media users have been jailed.