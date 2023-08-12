KRG delegation to visit Baghdad in next two days: Iraqi Foreign Minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Fuad Hussein on Saturday told Kurdistan 24 correspondent Nawras Abdulla that a top KRG delegation is scheduled to visit Baghdad in the next two days to meet with Iraqi officials on the implementation of the budget law.

Hussein also revealed that the two delegations will discuss the issue of non-oil revenues to complete the technical work and send the Kurdistan Region its share soon.

"There is no threat to the salaries of the Kurdistan Region employees. This issue is regulated by law, which is the budget law," the foreign minister added.

On July 27, Baghdad agreed to release the Kurdistan Region’s public salaries following days of intensive discussions between the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi federal authorities.

Read More: Baghdad agrees to pay the Kurdish public salaries, says KRG delegate

Hailed as one of the country’s biggest budgets, the state expenditures were set at 198.91 trillion Iraqi dinars ($153 billion) with a deficit of more than 64 trillion dinars (over $48 billion).

The management of oil and gas has been among the contentious issues between Erbil and Baghdad for over a decade, leading to the suspension of the Region’s share in previous federal budgets.