Security

Unidentified drone strikes tourist attraction in Penjwen

A Kurdistan 24 correspondent in Penjwen reported that the strike caused no damage.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Smoke emanating from the site of the drone strike in Penjwen. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Turkish drone strikes Penjwen PKK

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An unidentified drone on Sunday targeted the Gole tourist attraction in the Penjwen District of Sulaimani Province.

On Aug. 11, a Turkish drone struck a vehicle and killed all three occupants in the Nalparez Sub-District of Penjwen.

Moreover, on Aug. 9, a Turkish drone struck a car near Qalata Village, Dukan District of Sulaimani Province.

Kurdistan Region officials regularly call on Baghdad, officially in charge of border security affairs, to prevent insurgents and foreign militaries from engaging in hostilities within its territory. Officials have voiced concerns about the increased presence of militia forces in the area.

Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) have been engaged in a fierce and bloody conflict since the mid-1980s, resulting in the deaths of 40,000 people on both sides. Recently, much of the conflict has been fought inside the Kurdistan Region’s border towns and villages, leaving hundreds of civilians dead or injured.

Ankara, bolstered by its advanced combat drone capabilities, has ramped up its aerial attacks on the alleged positions of the militants.

