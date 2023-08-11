Security

Turkish drone targets a vehicle in Penjwen, killing three

All three people were suspected of being Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters.
author_image Kurdistan 24
The remnants of the vehicle struck by the drone in Penjwen district of Sulaimani Province, Aug. 11, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Turkish drone strikes Penjwen PKK

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A drone struck a vehicle and killed all three occupants in the Nalparez Subdistrict of Penjwen, Sulaimani Province, according to a Kurdistan 24 correspondent.

Zana Abdulrahman, the mayor of Penjwen, told Kurdistan 24 that the drone was Turkish.

Moreover, Hemin Ibrahim, the director of the Nalparez Subdistrict, told Kurdistan 24 that the vehicle was heading from Sulaimani to Penjwen. All three people were suspected of being Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters.

On Aug. 9, a Turkish drone targeted another vehicle in the Dukan District of Sulaimani Province.

Over 40,000 people on both sides have been killed since the Turkish-PKK conflict began in 1984.

Kurdistan Region officials regularly call on Baghdad, officially in charge of border security affairs, to prevent insurgents and foreign militaries from engaging in hostilities within its territory. Officials have voiced concerns about the increased militia force presence in the area.

Much of the conflict has been fought in the border areas of the Kurdistan Region, which has endangered the civilian population. 

