Two persons injured in Dukan District drone attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two individuals were injured in a drone attack on a car near Qalata Village, Dukan District of Sulaimani Province, according to the mayor of the district.

Mayor Sirwan Sarhad confirmed a car was targeted on the road from Dukan to the Khalkan District near the village of Qalata.

The injured persons were taken to the hospital.

On August 6, a Turkish drone targeted a car in Chamanke Subdistrict in Duhok Province, killing a citizen named Alan Ismail, who had been married for five months, and wounding another person.

Read More: Turkish drone strike kills PKK commander, says Kurdish CT

Also on July 17, a Turkish drone strike reportedly killed a Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) commander and wounded another militant in the Kurdistan Region’s Chamchamal District in the Sulaimani Province.

The PKK and Ankara have been engaged in a conflict since the mid-1980s.

Turkey in recent years has stepped up its drone strikes to target suspected PKK positions and artillery strikes.

According to a recent report of the activist End Cross-border Bombing coalition, between 18 and 20 civilians were killed, including six children, and 57 to 58 civilians were injured, in 11 incidents conducted by the Turkish Army in the Kurdistan Region in 2022.

The report also said the Turkish Army has killed between 113 and 140 civilians and non-belligerents, and has injured between 187 and 215 in the Kurdistan Region since 2015.