Suspected Turkish drone targets countryside of Tal Tamr: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone targeted a location in the village of Tal Laban, west of Tal Tamr District in the Hasakah Province, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Monday.

No information has been received about human or material losses so far.

As per the latest updated data from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), Turkey has conducted 35 drone strikes since the beginning of 2023, resulting in a total of 53 casualties, including 11 civilians.

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) had previously strongly criticized the silence of the ceasefire guarantor states amidst an increase in Turkish drone strikes.

The AANES held Russia and the United States responsible for allowing the drone attacks to persist despite separate ceasefire agreements between Turkey and Russia, and Turkey and the United States, which were implemented in Oct. 2019 to stop fighting between Turkey and the SDF.

Turkey considers the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). However, the SDF has refuted any connections to the PKK.