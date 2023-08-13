Two Syrian soldiers injured in Turkish drone attack near Manbij

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A military checkpoint in Manbij, as well as Syrian government military posts, were targeted by a Turkish drone, as reported by the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The Hawar News Agency (ANHA) has stated that two Syrian soldiers were wounded in the attack, which occurred in the village of Tokhar near Manbij.

Syrian state media has not confirmed the occurrence of the attack.

As per the latest updated data from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), Turkey has conducted 34 drone strikes since the beginning of 2023, resulting in a total of 53 casualties, including 11 civilians.

The Syrian Kurds have consistently appealed to the US-led coalition and Russia to halt these attacks.

Previously on Aug. 10, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad told Sky News Arabia that he is unwilling to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan under the current terms and conditions negotiated.

Specifically, the continuing presence of the Turkish military on Syrian soil cannot be tolerated, according to President al-Assad.

