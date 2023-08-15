Turkish drone again targets vehicle near Tal Tamr

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – For the second time in two days, a Turkish drone targeted a location near Tal Tamr, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Tuesday.

“This afternoon, a Turkish drone targeted a civilian car in the Shweish farm in the countryside of Tal Tamr, northwest of Al-Hasakah,” SOHR reported.

Also on Monday, a Turkish drone targeted a location in the village of Tal Laban, west of Tal Tamr District in Hasakah Province.

As per the latest updated data from the SOHR, Turkey has conducted 36 drone strikes since the beginning of 2023, resulting in a total of 53 casualties, including 11 civilians.

Turkey has escalated its drone attacks in the wake of the presidential and parliamentary elections held on May 14, 2023. In these elections, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again emerged victorious.

The US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told Kurdistan 24's correspondent Issa Chomani on Monday “it’s crucial for all sides to maintain and respect ceasefires. Our position has not changed.”

"We continue to remain concerned about violence in northern Syria and the potential impact that this violence can have on civilian populations as well as the work that has been done thus far to ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS. And we continue to seek to ensure safety for U.S. and D-ISIS Coalition forces," he added.