PM Masrour Barzani discusses bilateral relations with UAE president

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday met with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi.

“Humbled by the hospitality of my friend HH Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed in Abu Dhabi today,” PM Masrour Barzani posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We touched base on our bilateral relations, regional politics and stronger ties between our peoples.”

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the deepening of bilateral relations between the UAE and the Kurdistan Region, addressing the need for more robust cooperation in different sectors.

Further discussions revolved around the ongoing situation in Iraq and other regional matters of joint interest.

The Kurdistan Region has significantly developed its economic and political relations with the UAE in recent years.

Prime Minister Barzani has visited the UAE numerous times, meeting the country's top leaders to discuss bilateral ties.

Moreover, recently the Kurdistan Region exported nearly 500 tons of potatoes to the UAE.