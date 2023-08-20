KRG Minister of Interior, UN envoy discuss IDP situation in Kurdistan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Interior Reber Ahmed on Wednesday met with the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert in Erbil.

Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji also attended the meeting.

“Had in-depth and productive discussions today with @qassimalaraji and @JeanineHennis on the humanitarian situation of #IDPs/#refugees under the #KRG’s care and the challenges they face in returning their homes,” Ahmed said on Twitter, which is currently rebranded as X.

“We call on the #Iraqi federal government and international community to rally in support and ensure these individuals can return voluntarily and safely to their areas of origin.”

The Kurdistan Region remains a refuge for hundreds of thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees, and it continues to host nearly 1 million IDPs and refugees.

According to Kurdistan 24 sources, the meeting also discussed the situation in Shingal (Sinjar) and the possible appointment of a new temporary mayor for Sinjar.

“To be clear, the outlook of the December elections should not hinder the process of appointing a temporary mayor for Sinjar,” Hennis-Plasschaert said in her speech on 9th annual commemoration of the Yezidi genocide on Aug. 3.

“Such [an] appointment, any time soon, is critical if we talk about stepping up public services and reconstruction activities.”

The Sinjar Agreement was signed in Oct. 2020 between Erbil and Baghdad with support from the UN to normalize the situation in Sinjar and facilitate the return of thousands of Yezidi’s in displacement camps.