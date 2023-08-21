Security

Another French soldier killed in Iraq, says presidency

The French Presidency in a statement said Warrant Officer Nicolas Latourte of the 6th Engineer Regiment died yesterday in Iraq during an operational exercise.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A French soldier from the Wagram Task Force checks a CAESAR, a French self-propelled 155 mm howitzer, north of Mosul, Iraq, July 13, 2017. (Photo: Fadel Senna/AFP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Another French soldier was killed in Iraq on Sunday during an operational exercise, President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.

“In Iraq, they defended our ideals. A few days after Sergeant Baptiste Gauchot, Warrant Officer Nicolas Latourte lost his life while carrying out his mission,” French President Emmanuel Macron posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The (French) Nation joins in the immense pain of their families and brothers in arms of the 19th and 6th engineer regiments.”

The French Presidency in a statement said Warrant Officer Nicolas Latourte of the 6th Engineer Regiment died yesterday in Iraq during an operational exercise.

“He was deployed in operation as part of a partnership training mission with the Iraqi armed forces,” the statement said.

France reported the death of another soldier earlier this week as a result of a car accident. He was rushed to Erbil for medical attention, but his life could not be saved due to the severity of his wounds. 

Kurdistan Region top officials, including Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, extended their condolences on the death of the soldier. 

As an integral part of the US-led coalition against ISIS, France has provided the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces with training as well as air support in the Kurdish forces’ fight against the terror group between 2014 and 2017.

