KRG Ninth Cabinet implemented successful efforts, says KDP President

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani on Wednesday visited the Shekhan district and gave a speech to its residents, according to a statement from the Barzani Headquarters.

KDP President Barzani emphasized the importance of fostering a culture of coexistence among the people in the region, urging that all inhabitants regardless of creed or ethnic background should have a voice in the future of the Kurdistan Region.

Regarding the internal issues of the Kurdistan Region, the KDP president underlined that he would make every effort to resolve them.

He also stated that the post-Saddam Iraqi government was established based on partnership, balance, and consensus, but these principles have largely been ignored in Baghdad.

Meanwhile, the KDP president said that the Kurdistan Region should rely on its capabilities and resources, and the Ninth Cabinet has implemented successful projects and programs in this regard.

Moreover, he spoke about the dangers and obstacles facing the Kurdish people and urged all parties to work together to maintain a sense of nationhood.

Lastly, he stressed the need to raise awareness about the threats to society and youth, with mention of the problems that mass migration out of the Region poses.

Previously on Monday, President Barzani visited Duhok and met with the families of martyrs, where he called on the audience to share any complaints or grievances they had.

Also, on Tuesday he met with academics and teachers in Duhok, where he discussed the importance of meeting international education standards, in addition to the government’s responsibility to offer fair salaries to educators.

