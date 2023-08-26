Erbil records 13 drowning deaths in summer

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region’s Erbil province has recorded 13 drowning-related deaths during the summer months, according to an official tally.

Most drowning deaths have occurred in the Great Zab River in western Erbil province, where residents and tourists visit to cool off during the scorching summer heat, according to civil defense data.

Out of 13 cases of drowning deaths, nine victims drowned in the River, Naz Jalal, the director of migration and crisis response at Erbil governorate, told Kurdistan 24 on Saturday on the bank of the Great Zab River.

The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Interior launched an awareness-raising campaign in late July in a bid to restrict swimming at the tourist attractions close to the waters.

The Erbil governorate’s delegation to the site has been part of the campaign, she added.

Over 65 percent of the drowning victims are swimmers who do not practice safety measures and are involved in risk-taking behaviors, including two-way river crossing without any reset that increases the risk of intense muscle spasms in the water, Hazim, the head of the rescue team in Khabat district, told Kurdistan 24 on Saturday.

Per the ministry's campaign, the relevant institutions are advised to study the causes and install warning signs with detailed information on the hazards of water tourist attractions in order to raise awareness among tourists and citizens about the swimming dangers in these places.