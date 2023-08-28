Prominent Christian bishop passes away in Duhok

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Bishop Raban Hasqiel Raban al-Qas, a prominent Christian figure and former bishop of the Chaldean Church in Duhok, on Monday passed away at the age of 74 at Azadi Hospital in Duhok.

Deeply saddened by the loss of Bishop Rabban Al-Qass, a prominent figure in the #Chaldean #Catholic Church. His notable role in strengthening coexistence, especially during his time as the #bishop of #Duhok diocese, leaves a lasting legacy. My heartfelt condolences to his family.… pic.twitter.com/XipDePrRsg — Abdulrahman Hamdi (@AbdHamdi73) August 28, 2023

Bishop Rabban al-Qas was born in 1949 in the village of Kane in the district of Amedi. As the Bishop of Duhok, he was known for his role in strengthening religious coexistence.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Barzani in a letter of condolence described al-Qas as “a patriot and a strong advocate of Kurdistan, especially the culture of peaceful coexistence of different communities in Kurdistan.”

“I extend my deepest condolences to the Patriarch of the Chaldean Church, Louis Sako, the Chaldean brothers and sisters, all Christians in Kurdistan and his family. May God rest his soul in Paradise and grant peace and comfort to all.”

President Nechirvan Barzani, in his condolence message, described Bishop Raban Hasqiel Raban al-Qas, as “a prominent Christian and devoted luminary of Kurdistan.”

“I extend my deepest condolences to his family, relatives, friends and the Christian community,” he said.

“He was a prominent religious and social figure, who served immensely within religious, education and cultural issues. He was a strong defender of Kurdistan, peaceful coexistence and solidarity in Kurdistan, in Iraq and around the world.”

Al-Qas will be buried in a special ceremony on Tuesday morning in his hometown of Kane.