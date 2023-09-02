PM Barzani condemns the killing of a Kurdish protester in Kirkuk

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday condemned the killing of a Kurdish protester in Kirkuk, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

I strongly condemn the acts against democratic values and peaceful coexistence in Kirkuk today. I also express deepest sympathies and condemn the chauvinistic attacks that led to the death and injury of a number of Kurdish citizens. — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) September 2, 2023

“I strongly condemn the acts against democratic values and peaceful coexistence in Kirkuk today. I also express deepest sympathies and condemn the chauvinistic attacks that led to the death and injury of a number of Kurdish citizens,” the statement read.

PM Barzani called on the Iraqi Prime Minister to intervene immediately to protect the lives of citizens, public property and demonstrators, and stop allowing irresponsible individuals to further exacerbate the situation.

The Prime Minister also urged the Kurds of Kirkuk to exercise restraint and refrain from violence.

Lastly, he called on the Turkmen and Arab citizens of Kirkuk not to allow outsiders into their city to disrupt peace and coexistence.

On Saturday, Kurds in Kirkuk were protesting the closure of the Kirkuk-Erbil road by the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) after the latter opposed the handover of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) headquarters, resulting in killing one protester and injuring twelve.

