KDP President calls on Iraqi PM Sudani to remove roadblocks in Kirkuk after one protester killed

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani on Saturday called on Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani “to put an end to these roadblocks and troublemakers and put an end to the oppression” in Kirkuk, after one Kurdish demonstrator was killed by security forces.

Read More: PM Barzani condemns the killing of a Kurdish protester in Kirkuk

“For several days now, a group of roadblocks and troublemakers have blocked the road between Erbil and Kirkuk under the pretext of preventing the opening of the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in Kirkuk City, and have prevented citizens from carrying out their normal lives and traffic,” President Barzani said.

“They have created a very unstable and dangerous situation for the people of Kirkuk.”

“We have always reiterated that Kirkuk should be a model of coexistence, brotherhood, and understanding between the components of the city, but these inappropriate and illegal behaviors are an attempt to sow discord and destroy coexistence,” he added.

Moreover, he said it is “surprising that in the past few days, the security forces and the Kirkuk police have not in any way prevented these troublemakers from engaging in this illegal behavior.”

“But today, they have used violence and brutality against the Kurdish youth of Kirkuk and shed the blood of Kurdish youth. This type of behavior is in no way acceptable and will have very bad consequences. The shedding of the blood of our children in Kirkuk will have a high cost.”

Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) supporters have blocked the Kirkuk-Erbil road for several days, opposing the handover of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) headquarters on Aug. 28, as mandated by Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani.

Kurds today protested the closure of the Kirkuk-Erbil road by the PMF.

The demonstrators stated that they would continue to protest until the PMF fighters opened the road, and they called on the political parties to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

Read More: Kurdish protester killed by PMF in Kirkuk

One Kurdish protester was reportedly killed, and five others were injured after the PMF opened fire on the protestors.

“Here, I call on the Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Iraq to put an end to these roadblocks and troublemakers and put an end to the oppression, discrimination, and obstruction that directly targets coexistence and stability in Kirkuk and other regions,” KDP President Barzani concluded.