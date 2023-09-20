Politics

Residents of Diyarbakir mark anniversary of Musa Anter's assassination

“Although my father's pen was broken 31 years ago, Kurdish children today continue to follow his path,” he emphasized.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Residents of Diyarbakir reminisce the life of Musa Anter, Sept. 20, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Residents of Diyarbakir reminisce the life of Musa Anter, Sept. 20, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Turkey Musa Anter Diyarbakir Assassination

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On the 31st anniversary of the assassination of a well-known Kurdish intellectual, poet, and journalist Musa Anter, known as Apê Musa, the residents of Diyarbakir held a commemoration.

Anter's son, Dicle, spoke at the commemoration and said that the killing of his father was not the killing of an ordinary individual, but rather the killing of an extraordinary thinker.  

“Although my father's pen was broken 31 years ago, Kurdish children today continue to follow his path,” he emphasized.

Mehmet Kamac, a member of the Green Left Party, who attended the commemoration, stated that although 31 years have passed since the murder of Anter, none of his murderers have yet been identified, although they are presumably identified as also being of Kurdish descent.

Anter was assassinated on Sept. 20, 1992 under disputed circumstances as to whether the PKK or Turkish Gendarmerie Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism unit was behind the attack.

He was born in 1920 in Nusaybin, Mardin province. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive