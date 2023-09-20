Residents of Diyarbakir mark anniversary of Musa Anter's assassination

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On the 31st anniversary of the assassination of a well-known Kurdish intellectual, poet, and journalist Musa Anter, known as Apê Musa, the residents of Diyarbakir held a commemoration.

Anter's son, Dicle, spoke at the commemoration and said that the killing of his father was not the killing of an ordinary individual, but rather the killing of an extraordinary thinker.

“Although my father's pen was broken 31 years ago, Kurdish children today continue to follow his path,” he emphasized.

Mehmet Kamac, a member of the Green Left Party, who attended the commemoration, stated that although 31 years have passed since the murder of Anter, none of his murderers have yet been identified, although they are presumably identified as also being of Kurdish descent.

Anter was assassinated on Sept. 20, 1992 under disputed circumstances as to whether the PKK or Turkish Gendarmerie Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism unit was behind the attack.

He was born in 1920 in Nusaybin, Mardin province.