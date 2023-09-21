PM Barzani, Coalition Commander discuss Peshmerga reform, situation in east Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday met with Major General Joel Vowell, the Commander of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (the US-led coalition against ISIS), and his delegation.

"The meeting focused on recent developments in the region, reforms in the Ministry of Peshmerga, and efforts to unify and restructure the Peshmerga forces," the PM office said in a statement.

Moreover, Prime Minister Barzani "emphasized the need to maintain and accelerate the unification process as set forth by the Ninth Cabinet's reform agenda and obstructing party interference and personal interests from affecting the ministry."

The need to not intercept the Prime Minister’s efforts to appoint an acting minister capable of implementing the government's rigorous reform agenda was also stressed.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Barzani and Commander Vowell exchanged views on the situation in Syria, especially the complexities of the Deir ez-Zor region, and eastern Syria.

"Both sides agreed on the need to maintain security, social peace, and peaceful coexistence between Kurds, Arabs, and other components in the region."

Moreover, in a separate meeting between Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Major General Joel Vowell, both sides stressed the importance to prevent the resurgence of ISIS,

Furthermore, President Nechirvan Barzani emphasised the Kurdistan Region’s dedication to continuing to work for the success of the process and the reunification of the Peshmarga.