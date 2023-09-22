US stresses resumption of Kurdistan Region oil: KRG Foreign Relations head

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Safeen Dizayee, the head of the Department of Foreign Relations of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), on Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York told Kurdistan 24 correspondent Issa Chomani that the US stresses the resumption of Kurdistan Region oil.

Dizayee also stated that the meetings they held at the UN General Assembly focused on the importance of dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad in order to resolve their disputes.

Regarding oil exports from the Kurdistan Region, Dizayee stated that the US is attempting to reach a closer relationship between Baghdad and Ankara in order to resolve issues and resume oil exports.

Additionally, Dizayee spoke about border security issues with his US counterparts.

"Iran has stated that the security agreement between Baghdad and Tehran must be implemented," he explained.

"The armed forces of Iranian Kurdistan (Rojhilat) and others are expected to understand the stability of the Kurdistan Region. I am sure they will follow through with the current agreements as they have in the past," he added.

The United Nations General Assembly, held from Sep. 19 until Sept. 26, focuses on issues such as climate change, poverty, conflict, and inequality. It will also provide an opportunity to discuss global cooperation and the pathways forward for the UN.