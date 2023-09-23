Iraq’s premier to visit Russia

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani is set to visit the Russian capital Moscow in the upcoming weeks, according to a government statement.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently undertaking the preparations for the first official visit by Al-Sudani to the country, whose diplomatic ties with Baghdad have warmed up in recent years.

The subject was discussed during a meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister Fuad Hussein and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York City, the United States on Friday.

Al-Sudani is expected to meet with the country’s top leaders, with whom he is expected to discuss developing bilateral ties and cooperation, the statement added.

The planned visit comes as the premier has been extended another invitation to visit the White House and meet with President Joe Biden, US officials have told the premier in New York.

Minister Lavrov visited Baghdad in February and met with the country’s top leaders, including Al-Sudani.

Baghdad and Moscow share economic ties in various fields, including the energy sector.

Iraq initially refrained from taking a position on the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war, calling for resolving the conflict through peaceful dialogue.

The country later favored a resolution at the UN General Assembly in February, calling for an end to Russia’s war.