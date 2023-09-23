PM Barzani reiterates ‘peaceful resolution’ to Syria's issues

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday reiterated that the existing issues in Syria have to be resolved amicably and that Kurdish civil rights should be taken into consideration, according to a statement.

Prime Minister Barzani received a Kurdish National Council (KNC) delegation, consisting of Abdul Hakim Bashar and Ibrahim Bro, in Erbil, where they discussed the state of affairs in Syria, according to a press release from his office.

Barzani insisted the existing issues in Syria should be resolved peacefully. The Kurdish just demands and rights should be taken into consideration as well.

The KNC, part of the Turkey-based Syrian Arab opposition, has been in several political disputes with the local administration of Syria’s Kurdish-held northern areas, led by the Democratic Union Party (PYD).

The Kurdistan Democratic Party of Syria has been the largest component of the Kurdish National Council, a conglomerate of about 16 parties in Rojava, calling for a democratic and federal Syria. The party's headquarters are based in Rojava's Qamishli.

The KNC was founded in Erbil on Oct. 26, 2011, with the support of President Masoud Barzani and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The Kurdistan Region has hosted nearly one million IDPs and refugees, mostly from Syria, following the onset of the 2011 Syrian Civil War.