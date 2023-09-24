Kurdistan Region seizes over 50kg crystal meth

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The anti-narcotics authority in Kurdistan Region on Sunday announced that it had confiscated more than 50 kilograms of methamphetamine and arrested three suspects in the latest efforts to crack down on the illicit drugs.

The local security forces and anti-narcotics forces have also confiscated 1,097 sheets of Methadone pills, a powerful opioid-based pain killer, according to Arkan Omer, an officer at the Region’s Anti-Narcotics Department.

Crystal methamphetamine is one of the widely trafficked illicit drugs across the country, where both Kurdish and Iraqi security forces regularly announce confiscation of drugs and arrests of users as well as traffickers.

In late August, the Department similarly announced the seizure of 100 kilograms of narcotics, including Captagon pills as well Crystal meth.

Kurdistan 24 previously reported that 80% of drug users in the Kurdistan Region are between 18 and 35 years old. 10% of drug users are women and 4% are under 18 years old.

Captagon pills, a methamphetamine-like stimulant, have become increasingly popular in Iraq in recent years.

Users feel mild euphoria after taking Captagon pills. The use of the drug leads to various health problems, including high blood pressure, hallucinations, and blurred vision. Irritability and fatigue are also the two most common withdrawal symptoms of Captagon.

In April 2023, the KRG's Ministry of Finance and Economy established a Drug and Psychotropic Substances Fund to provide treatments for substance abusers and financial rewards to those who turn in illegal drugs to local authorities.

Additional reporting by Kurdistan 24 Erbil reporter Azar Faruq