Dana Gas resumes normal gas production at Khor Mor field

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Dana Gas has announced the successful restoration of gas production to normal levels at the Khor Mor gas field, marking a significant milestone in energy supply stability.

In a statement, the company disclosed that gas production from the Khor Mor field has surpassed 500 million cubic feet, affirming its commitment to supporting electricity generation in Kurdistan.

The resumption of production aligns with the joint efforts of the Iraqi and Kurdistan Regional Governments to safeguard the security and integrity of the field.

Dana Gas reiterated its unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of its personnel amid ongoing operations.

The recent setback in gas production was triggered by an attack on the Khor Mor gas field earlier in the week, resulting in a decline in power generation across the region.

Despite the temporary disruption, the overall gas production target from the Khor Mor gas field remains ambitious, with plans to increase production to 750 million cubic feet per day by the end of the year.

Dana Gas remains dedicated to meeting these targets and sustaining the region's energy supply.