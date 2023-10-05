We want to provide more security to Kurdistan: US Congressman

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – US Congressman Don Bacon told Kurdistan 24’s Rahim Rashidi that he wants the US to provide more security to the Kurdistan Region.

“When I served in Iraq, the Kurds were our best allies; they worked with us everywhere we went. I worked with them, I was at the headquarters and multinational forces Iraq with (General David) Petraeus.

“So we've always had great strong ties with our Kurds, friends, and I'm a big advocate for helping with air defenses in northern Iraq, to protect Kurds from Iranian missiles and drones, they've been firing over there, we want to help provide more security and prosperity in Kurdistan.”

Over the past two decades, neighboring countries have launched multiple attacks on the Kurdistan Region, deploying warplanes, missiles, and drones under various pretexts, thereby infringing upon Iraqi sovereignty.

Donald John Bacon is a retired military officer, who served nearly 30 years in the army. He has represented Nebraska's 2nd congressional district since 2017.

In total, Congressman Bacon served 16 assignments including four deployments across the globe, three of which were in the Middle East, and one assignment to Iraq in 2007 to 2008 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Earlier, Retired US Army Col. Myles B. Caggins III, a former spokesman for the US-led Coalition in Iraq, told Kurdistan 24 that as “part of the military funding legislation, the US is going to study air defense systems for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region."

"These air defense systems would protect the region from ballistic missiles from Iran," he added.