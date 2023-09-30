US congressmen express condolences to victims of Hamdaniya fire incident

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two US congressmen sent their condolences to the families of the victims of the Hamdaniya incident and thanked the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for helping the victims of the Hamdaniya tragedy.

US Republican Congressman Don Bacon, who served in Iraq, including with the Kurds, expressed his condolences to all the families and friends of the victims.

“Our condolences to those hundreds of Christians who died in that building collapse. Our hearts go out to their families,” he told Kurdistan 24’s Rahim Rashidi.

He also thanked “the Kurds for being good neighbors and looking out for our Christian brothers and sisters.”

Furthermore, Republican US Congressman Chris Smith told Kurdistan 24 how “sorry we all are about the loss of life” and that the victims “do hope they know our prayers with them.”

He added that the Iraqi government has to do more to help the victims. “The government has to do more. It falls to governments to protect people, their security, their welfare, their well-being and so the call would be more be done to help.”

The wedding hall fire broke out on Sept. 26 at 11:30 p.m., resulting in more than 100 deaths and leaving 150 injured.

The majority of the injured were treated in hospitals in the Kurdistan Region, and on Saturday Kurdistan Region PM Masrour Barzani visited Hamdaniya fire victims at Erbil Emergency Hospital.