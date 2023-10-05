PM Barzani underlines that salaries must flow through KRG institutions

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday in a speech at the graduation ceremony for Salahaddin University-Erbil students, said that the salaries of the Kurdistan Region should be distributed through the institutions of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

"We will continue investing in the next generation, ensuring that young Kurdistanis have access to quality education, jobs and capital to grow businesses," PM Masrour Barzani, also said in a tweet.

Moreover, the Prime Minister said that it is a legitimate and fundamental right of every salaried employee to receive his salary every month.

He also explained that that the Kurdistan Region is a constitutional entity in Iraq and therefore if the salary is separated from other issues, it must be distributed through the relevant institutions of the Kurdistan Regional Government. The federal government should be tied up.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region must be protected and the concept of federalism in Iraq must not be weakened.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also called on the parties not to try to facilitate and allow anyone to violate the constitutional rights of the people of the Kurdistan Region and not to facilitate the division of the ranks of the Kurdish people.

A senior KRG delegation led by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visited Baghdad on Sept. 14 to discuss financial disputes, after which an agreement was reached regarding Kurdistan Region salaries.

The Iraqi Council of Ministers in September decided to disburse 700 billion dinars ($534.1 million) monthly until November in order for the Region to be able to cover public expenses, including civil servants' salaries.

The Kurdistan Region’s share in the federal budget is set at 12.67 percent, amounting to more than $12 billion annually.