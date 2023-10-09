President Barzani, UK envoy to Iraq discuss strengthening bilateral ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday met with UK Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Charles Hitchen in Erbil, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

At the meeting, both sides discussed strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation between the UK, Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as political developments in the region.

The two officials also addressed Erbil-Baghdad relations, the internal situation in the Kurdistan Region, and the challenges associated with resolving these issues.

Addressing these matters, they both stressed the need for solidarity and unity among the political parties in the Kurdistan Region, as well as their unity in Baghdad.

Additionally, they touched upon the current situation in Syria and the Al-Hol camp, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

In late June, the UK named Stephen Hitchen as the country’s new envoy to Iraq, replacing Mark Bryson-Richardson.

Britain shares close economic, political, and cultural ties with both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, the UK diplomats have highlighted on several occasions.

As a notable member of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS – Daesh, the Arabic acronym – the UK has been supporting the Kurdish and Iraqi forces in their fight against the terror group, whose reign in the country has resulted in millions of internally displaced people and thousands of casualties.