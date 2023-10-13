New York Kurdish Film Festival holds 7th edition on 20-26 October

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The New York Kurdish Film Festival will hold its seventh edition on 20-26 October in the historic Angelika Theater in New York City in the United States, showing seventeen films from all four parts of Kurdistan plus the diaspora.

Renowned pop Kurdish artist Navid Zardi is set to captivate NYKFF7 with a fusion of Kurdish and contemporary music. Don’t miss his electrifying welcoming remarks for the opening night and insightful linterview on October 21.



“For the 7th edition of the New York Kurdish Film Festival, we are excited to present an impressive lineup of films and short films that showcase the richness and diversity of Kurdish cinema. In total, we have curated a selection of [insert number] films and short films for this year's festival,” founder and president of the New York Kurdish Cultural Center, Xeyal Qertel, told Kurdistan 24.

Celebration of culture

“One of our primary motivations is the preservation and celebration of Kurdish culture. The Kurdish people have a rich and diverse cultural heritage that deserves recognition and appreciation. By organizing this festival, we aim to provide a platform for Kurdish artists, filmmakers, and storytellers to showcase their work and share their unique perspectives.”

“Our goal is to offer a well-rounded cinematic experience that covers a wide range of genres, themes, and storytelling approaches, providing our audience with a comprehensive view of Kurdish culture and the creative talents within the Kurdish film industry,” she added.

She said that this diverse selection will not only entertain but also inform and inspire our audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the Kurdish narrative and its place in the world of cinema.

This year, the festival chose the 100th anniversary of the Lausanne Treaty as the theme for this year's New York Kurdish Film Festival.

Lausanne Treaty

“The Lausanne Treaty, signed in 1923, marked a pivotal moment in history, as it formally ended World War I and the conflict in the aftermath of the Ottoman Empire's collapse. This treaty holds particular relevance for the Kurdish community, as it significantly shaped the geopolitical boundaries in the region and affected the Kurdish people's historical homeland,” Qertel added.

“The Kurdish people have a rich and diverse cultural heritage, with a history deeply intertwined with the lands encompassed by the Lausanne Treaty. By choosing this theme, we aim to highlight the resilience, heritage, and aspirations of the Kurdish people, who have lived in these regions for centuries,” she added.

Qertel also said that film is a powerful medium for storytelling and cultural expression. “By focusing on the Lausanne Treaty's centenary, we encourage filmmakers to explore the themes of identity, displacement, and cultural preservation within the context of the Kurdish experience."

"This theme empowers filmmakers to share unique and important narratives.”

Increase in American attendees

Qertel also said they actively promoted the festival to a wider audience through various marketing and outreach efforts. “As a result, we saw a notable increase in the number of American attendees, many of whom were eager to explore the unique perspectives presented in Kurdish films.”

Moreover, she added that “the response from our American audience was overwhelmingly positive. Many attendees expressed appreciation for the opportunity to learn about Kurdish culture, history, and contemporary issues through the medium of film. They found the stories compelling, and the films resonated with them on both artistic and cultural levels.”

“We encourage everyone to join us at the festival and immerse themselves in this captivating cinematic journey through Kurdish storytelling. We are confident that this year's selection will leave a lasting impression and spark meaningful conversations among our attendees,” she concluded.